Acute Cardiac Unit of Rady Children's Heart Institute There's no way to communicate what the Rady's team means to us. The ICU is scary. You don't want to be there. But somehow, these people helped normalize it for us and we felt safe in their care. We knew they were advocating for us, and that they truly cared about Blake. Thank you all for standing by our side and riding this rollercoaster with us.

Ronald McDonald House Charities San Diego When we first arrived at Rady's we were offered the option of staying across the street at the Ronald McDonald House. At this point Blake was on life support and we knew we were in for a long haul. However, we declined as we live 15 minutes from the hospital and there were many other families from farther away that we knew could benefit.

Pulmonary Hypertension Association When we were first made aware of Blake's condition, we found out that it was very rare and also complicated. We were told the diagnosis followed by a terrifying statement, "Don't look it up, outcomes are not good." That said, what had been published about this illness was limited and not always current.